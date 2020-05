Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 29 May 2020 19:02 Hits: 7

President Trump said Friday that the United States is "terminating" its relationship with the World Health Organization (WHO) over its response to the novel coronavirus, following through on a threat issued earlier this m...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/500161-trump-us-terminating-relationship-with-who