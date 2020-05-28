The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Coronavirus Special Report: House votes to amend PPP

In this episode we delve into why the House passed some changes to the Paycheck Protection Program, how proxy voting is faring and the latest on health care policy news, including a look at opioid deaths since the pandemic broke out.

Show Notes:

The post Coronavirus Special Report: House votes to amend PPP appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/podcasts/cq-on-congress/coronavirus-special-report-the-house-amends-the-paycheck-protection-program/

