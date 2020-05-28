Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 28 May 2020 21:43 Hits: 2

In this episode we delve into why the House passed some changes to the Paycheck Protection Program, how proxy voting is faring and the latest on health care policy news, including a look at opioid deaths since the pandemic broke out.

Show Notes:

The post Coronavirus Special Report: House votes to amend PPP appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/podcasts/cq-on-congress/coronavirus-special-report-the-house-amends-the-paycheck-protection-program/