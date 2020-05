Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 28 May 2020 15:17 Hits: 2

As the services begin to test troops for COVID-19 antibodies, they're asking for volunteers to donate plasma for treatment of their fellow service members.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/military-times/news/pentagon-congress/~3/DUjT2lZHrWY/