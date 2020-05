Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 28 May 2020 17:12 Hits: 2

House Democrats grilled a Labor Department official on Thursday on why the administration has not issued an Emergency Temporary Standard during the coronavirus pandemic.Loren Sweatt, principal deputy assistant secretary of the Occupational Safety...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/499943-democrats-press-osha-official-on-issuing-an-emergency-temporary-standard