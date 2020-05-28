Tim Kaine tests positive for coronavirus antibodies

Articles

Sen. Tim Kaine announced Thursday that he and his wife have tested positive for coronavirus antibodies.

In a statement, the Virginia Democrat and former vice presidential hopeful explained that after testing positive for the flu, he continued to experience symptoms. In April, both Kaine, and his wife, Anne, were told they could have mild cases of coronavirus, but were not tested because of a shortage in testing. The symptoms went away in mid-April, he said.

“We each tested positive for coronavirus antibodies this month,” Kaine said. “There is still too much uncertainty over what protection antibodies may actually provide. So we will keep following CDC guidelines — hand-washing, mask wearing, social distancing. We encourage others to do so as well.”

Kaine’s statement comes as the Senate has taken on additional precautions to combat the spread of coronavirus. So far, Rand Paul (R-Ky.) is the only senator who has tested positive for coronavirus. Paul, who has declined to wear a face mask, told reporters earlier this month that he now has immunity.

“I can’t get it again, nor can I transmit it,” Paul said. “Of all the people you’ll meet here, I’m about the only safe person in Washington.”

The Senate is set to return to Washington next week after a weeklong recess for Memorial Day. Washington is expected to begin the first phase of reopening Friday.



