Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 28 May 2020

The House on Thursday passed bipartisan legislation to provide struggling small businesses with more flexibility while using loans provided through the Paycheck Protection Program, in the latest effort by lawmakers to help limit the economic impact...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/499947-house-passes-bill-to-grant-flexibility-for-small-business-aid-program