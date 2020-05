Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 28 May 2020 18:32 Hits: 4

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said Thursday George Floyd, the African American man who died following a violent arrest in Minnesota, was "murdered" at the hands of the Minneapolis Police Department."We saw it on TV — him being murdered on TV,"...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/499972-pelosi-george-floyd-was-murdered-on-tv