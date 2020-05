Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 28 May 2020 19:13 Hits: 2

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Thursday blasted Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s comments about his platform's decision not to fact check lawmakers, calling the remarks a “disgrace.”“As far as the platforms are concerned, they...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/499979-pelosi-says-zuckerberg-comments-are-a-disgrace