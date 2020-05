Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 27 May 2020

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) on Wednesday called the death of an unarmed African American man in Minneapolis a crime and vowed that Congress will examine new federal strategies for preventing similar incidents in the future. "...

