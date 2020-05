Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 28 May 2020 01:53 Hits: 1

Former Texas Rep. Sam Johnson, a military pilot who spent years as a prisoner of war in Vietnam before serving more than two decades in Congress, died Wednesday at age 89.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/military-times/news/pentagon-congress/~3/ZTaHSfJjjJs/