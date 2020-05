Articles

Published on Thursday, 28 May 2020

Former Rep. Sam Johnson (R-Texas), a Vietnam war veteran, died Wednesday. He was 89. Johnson flew combat missions in both the Korean and Vietnam Wars and went on to serve more than two decades in Congress. A family spokesperson told The Texas...

