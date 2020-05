Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 28 May 2020 00:18 Hits: 3

A white Minneapolis venture capitalist's office lease was terminated after a viral video showed him questioning black entrepreneurs using the gym in a building of which they were all tenants, ...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/499851-man-loses-office-lease-after-viral-video-shows-him-calling-police-on