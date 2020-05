Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 27 May 2020

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) on Wednesday condemned law enforcement for the use of rubber bullets and tear gas on crowds in Minneapolis that were protesting the death of George Floyd on Tuesday evening."Shooting rubber bullets and tear gas at...

