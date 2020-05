Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 26 May 2020 20:22 Hits: 3

"Morning Joe" co-host Mika Brzezinski blasted Trump press secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Tuesday, accusing her of "lying" from behind the White House podium while defending the president for sharing conspiracy theories abo...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/media/499593-brzezinski-white-house-press-secretary-is-lying-in-defending-trumps