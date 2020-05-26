The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Coronavirus Special Report: The battle in Congress over voting

In tonight’s episode, we cover a raging battle over whether lawmakers should vote by proxy and examine the bipartisan support for figuring out a way to help those who are unemployed. Then, we look at how an oversight committee examines the dismissal of an internal watchdog at the Health and Human Services Department.

