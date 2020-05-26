Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 26 May 2020 22:50 Hits: 3

In tonight’s episode, we cover a raging battle over whether lawmakers should vote by proxy and examine the bipartisan support for figuring out a way to help those who are unemployed. Then, we look at how an oversight committee examines the dismissal of an internal watchdog at the Health and Human Services Department.

Show Notes:

The post Coronavirus Special Report: The battle in Congress over voting appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/podcasts/cq-on-congress/coronavirus-special-report-the-battle-in-congress-over-voting/