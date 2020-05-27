The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

The voice of the House loves D.C. punk rock

This year is the 10th anniversary of Joe Novotny becoming the first-ever openly gay House reading clerk. Novotny sat down with Roll Call in March to discuss historic House floor events in the past decade and how he listened to D.C. punk rock music to get psyched-up before facing the C-SPAN cameras during the House’s impeachment of President Donald Trump.

