Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 26 May 2020 23:19 Hits: 6

The Department of Health and Human Services's (HHS) top watchdog on Tuesday defended her agency's work, saying it needs to be conducted free from political interference.HHS Principal Deputy Inspector General (IG) Christi Grimm told the...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/499644-hhs-watchdog-says-actions-should-be-free-from-political-interference