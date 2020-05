Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 27 May 2020 00:58 Hits: 7

Federal prosecutors on Tuesday said a West Virginia letter carrier committed attempted election fraud by altering party affiliations from Democrat to Republican on requests for absentee ballots.The clerk of Pendlet...

Read more https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/499653-doj-says-letter-carrier-charged-with-attempted-election-fraud