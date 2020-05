Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 26 May 2020 20:14 Hits: 9

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Tuesday defended President Trump for promoting a conspiracy theory about the 2001 death of a woman who worked for then-Rep. Joe Scarborough (R-Fla.).Speaking at a Whi...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/499588-mcenany-defends-trump-for-promoting-conspiracy-theory-about-death-of