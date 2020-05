Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 26 May 2020 11:48 Hits: 2

A Republican candidate seeking to challenge Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) dropped out of the congressional GOP primary race late Monday. "I am very grateful to the constituents in NY-14 ...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/499462-ocasio-cortez-challenger-drops-out-of-gop-primary