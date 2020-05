Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 26 May 2020 13:14 Hits: 5

A white woman who was seen in a viral video calling the police and falsely accusing a black birdwatcher of threatening her in New York's Central Park has apologized following the dispute over her unleashed dog....

Read more https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/499472-woman-in-viral-video-apologizes-for-calling-police-on-black