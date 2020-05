Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 26 May 2020 09:00 Hits: 13

Five senators are staring down serious political danger ahead of the November elections.With less than three months to go until Election Day, the battle for control of the Senate hinges on five key states. Democrat...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/499242-the-10-senate-seats-most-likely-to-flip