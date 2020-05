Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 25 May 2020 13:33 Hits: 2

House lawmakers are bustling to prepare for the chamber’s historic first remote votes this week, with a race on for members to secure proxies, who are limited to representing 10 colleagues each.Some Democrats who represent districts near the nation'...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/499257-house-members-race-to-prepare-for-first-ever-remote-votes