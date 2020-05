Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 26 May 2020 00:09 Hits: 8

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Monday rescinded his endorsement of Ted Howze, a candidate for a California House district, after social media posts expressing anti-Muslim sentiment and accusing prominent Democrats of murder and...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/499448-mccarthy-yanks-endorsement-of-california-candidate-over-social-media-posts