Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Saturday, 23 May 2020 21:00 Hits: 3

President Trump this week ratcheted up his attacks on mail-in voting as more states move to increase absentee ballot access due to coronavirus uncertainties.The president has levied unsubstantiated claims of widesp...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/499269-trump-escalates-fight-against-mail-in-voting