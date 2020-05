Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 24 May 2020 00:05 Hits: 11

President Trump lashed out at former Attorney General Jeff Sessions on Twitter Saturday evening, accusing the GOP Alabama Senate candidate of 'ruining lives' when he decided to recuse himself from the Department of Justic...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/499328-trump-slams-sessions-you-had-no-courage-ruined-many-lives