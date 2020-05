Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Sunday, 24 May 2020 00:53 Hits: 10

Former Florida Republican Congressman Allen West was injured in a motorcycle accident in Waco, Texas, his wife announced Saturday evening."Please pray for Allen West. He is in Emergency and his motorcycle ha...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/499330-former-gop-rep-allen-west-injured-in-motorcycle-accident