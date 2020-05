Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 22 May 2020 14:08 Hits: 4

Defense Secretary Mark Esper responds to concerns there may be a rise in terrorist targeting of military bases, as well as the intention to stop National Guard coronavirus mobilizations at 89 days.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/military-times/news/pentagon-congress/~3/AuHjGFH8D38/