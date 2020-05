Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 22 May 2020 14:02 Hits: 3

Former Vice President Joe Biden defended his record on race to Charlamagne Tha God on the popular radio show "The Breakfast Club" on Friday, at one point telling the host that if you support President Trump "then you ain'...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/499128-biden-tells-charlamagne-tha-god-if-you-dont-support-me-then-you-aint-black