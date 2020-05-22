Doggy doo, rucksacks and Starbucks: Congressional Hits and Misses

Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 22 May 2020 12:44 Hits: 4

Speaker Nancy Pelosi and President Donald Trump traded jabs about dog poop and morbid obesity, while Sen. Joni Ernst gave a Memorial Day tribute with an enormous rucksack on the Senate floor.

Meanwhile, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy continued to advertise his favorite Starbucks on Capitol Hill, and Reps. Jared Huffman and Alan Lowenthal admired each other’s quarantine beards.

