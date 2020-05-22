The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Doggy doo, rucksacks and Starbucks: Congressional Hits and Misses

Speaker Nancy Pelosi and President Donald Trump traded jabs about dog poop and morbid obesity, while Sen. Joni Ernst gave a Memorial Day tribute with an enormous rucksack on the Senate floor.

Meanwhile, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy continued to advertise his favorite Starbucks on Capitol Hill, and Reps. Jared Huffman and Alan Lowenthal admired each other’s quarantine beards.

