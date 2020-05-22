Category: U.S. Politics Hits: 2
President Donald Trump dropped by the Senate for lunch, two new House members were sworn in, and a man yelled at House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. CQ Roll Call’s photojournalists were there to capture all that and more this week.Luther Wright works on a commissioned window mural for Brookfield Properties on New York Avenue Northwest in Washington on Monday. The “Togetherness Through Art” program hires local artists to create murals and provides boxed meals for those affected by the coronavirus pandemic. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Speaker Nancy Pelosi talks with former California Rep. Howard “Buck” McKeon, center, and Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs, left, in the Capitol on Tuesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Jett Garcia, son of newly sworn-in California Rep. Mike Garcia, plays in the bushes at the House Triangle on Tuesday as Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy holds a news conference for House newcomers Garcia and Tom Tiffany of Wisconsin. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)A member of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s Capitol Police security detail confronts a cyclist who was yelling at the California Republican for not wearing a face mask outside the Capitol on Tuesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)President Donald Trump arrives for the Senate Republicans‘ lunch in the Hart Building on Tuesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Trump waves to the press as he departs the Senate GOP lunch on Tuesday. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)
The post Photos of the week ending May 22, 2020 appeared first on Roll Call.
