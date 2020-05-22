Photos of the week ending May 22, 2020

Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 22 May 2020 16:00 Hits: 2

President Donald Trump dropped by the Senate for lunch, two new House members were sworn in, and a man yelled at House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. CQ Roll Call’s photojournalists were there to capture all that and more this week.

Luther Wright works on a commissioned window mural for Brookfield Properties on New York Avenue Northwest in Washington on Monday. The “Togetherness Through Art” program hires local artists to create murals and provides boxed meals for those affected by the coronavirus pandemic. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Speaker Nancy Pelosi talks with former California Rep. Howard “Buck” McKeon, center, and Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs, left, in the Capitol on Tuesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Jett Garcia, son of newly sworn-in California Rep. Mike Garcia, plays in the bushes at the House Triangle on Tuesday as Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy holds a news conference for House newcomers Garcia and Tom Tiffany of Wisconsin. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)A member of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s Capitol Police security detail confronts a cyclist who was yelling at the California Republican for not wearing a face mask outside the Capitol on Tuesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)President Donald Trump arrives for the Senate Republicans‘ lunch in the Hart Building on Tuesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Trump waves to the press as he departs the Senate GOP lunch on Tuesday. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)Pelosi holds her weekly news conference in the Capitol on Wednesday. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)Mark W. Menezes, nominee to be deputy secretary of Energy, listens to the opening statement of Senate Energy and Natural Resources Chairwoman Lisa Murkowski during his confirmation hearing before the committee on Wednesday. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)Protesters hold a mock funeral in Lafayette Park on Wednesday to denounce the government’s response to the coronavirus pandemic. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser conducts a news conference at Gonzaga College High School in Washington on Thursday. Speaking about recommendations from the ReOpen DC Advisory Group, Bowser said that with COVID-19 cases declining, the District could be close to the first phase of a reopening. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

