Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 22 May 2020 18:07 Hits: 7

Rep. Max Rose (D-N.Y.) on Friday called on President Trump to invoke the Defense Production Act (DPA) to ensure that small businesses have access to personal protection equipment (PPE) to reopen safely as shutdowns due to the coronavirus...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/499179-max-rose-calls-on-trump-administration-to-use-dpa-to-ensure-small-businesses