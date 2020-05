Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Friday, 22 May 2020 19:28 Hits: 11

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Friday suggested reporters want to see houses of worship remain closed as she declined to offer specifics on what authority President Trump has to override governors to reop...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/499209-mcenany-clashes-with-reporters-at-combative-presser