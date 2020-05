Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 21 May 2020 22:10 Hits: 1

For the first time in nearly a decade, U.S. astronauts are about to blast into orbit aboard an American rocket from American soil. And for the first time in the history of human spaceflight, a...

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/military-times/news/pentagon-congress/~3/WaXMQpEH5aw/