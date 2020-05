Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 21 May 2020 23:04 Hits: 1

The U.S. Senate confirmed a new Navy secretary, Kenneth ā€œK.J.ā€ Braithwaite, by voice vote on Thursday.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/military-times/news/pentagon-congress/~3/oOX6PlDmUK0/