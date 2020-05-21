Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 21 May 2020 23:04 Hits: 1

In tonight’s episode, we examine the latest on the Paycheck Protection Program. Then, we look at how some lawmakers are trying to prevent companies from being held liable if their employees contract the coronavirus on the job.

Show Notes:

The post Coronavirus Special Report: What’s next for the Paycheck Protection Program? appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/podcasts/cq-on-congress/coronavirus-special-report-whats-next-for-the-paycheck-protection-program/