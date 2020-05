Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 21 May 2020 19:50 Hits: 1

Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) accused Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) of “deliberately misleading” the public on Thursday about the remove voting rules approved for the House last week in a party-line vote. “Leader McConnell’s...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/499030-pelosi-accuses-mcconnell-of-misleading-public-over-house-remote-voting-rules