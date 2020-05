Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 21 May 2020 12:43 Hits: 1

The top Democrats in Congress are calling on President Trump to order that flags be flown at half-staff at all public buildings on the day the U.S. reaches 100,000 deaths caused by the novel coronavirus. In a letter sent to the president on...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/498911-pelosi-schumer-ask-trump-to-order-flags-be-flown-at-half-staff-when-us-reaches