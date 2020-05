Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 21 May 2020 18:44 Hits: 4

President Trump on Thursday complained that Fox News was not doing anything to help him and other Republicans get reelected in November."Sure, there are some truly GREAT people on Fox, but you also have some real '...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/499008-trump-complains-fox-news-is-doing-nothing-to-help-him-get-reelected