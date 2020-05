Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Thursday, 21 May 2020 14:25 Hits: 10

CNN anchor Chris Cuomo pulled out a massive cotton swab to tease his brother, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), on his news program this week after the governor received a COVID-19 test on live television.A snippet o...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/media/498934-cnns-cuomo-pulls-out-massive-cotton-swab-to-tease-brother-after-live-covid-19