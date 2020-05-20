The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Coronavirus Special Report: Artificial intelligence, the Pentagon and the pandemic

Tonight, we have an interview with Lt. Gen. John Shanahan, director of the Pentagon’s Joint Artificial Intelligence Center. He discusses why AI is critical and how it can help fight the pandemic. He also reflects on the role of AI across the military and his tenure as he gets ready to retire this summer.

Show Notes:

The post Coronavirus Special Report: Artificial intelligence, the Pentagon and the pandemic appeared first on Roll Call.

Read more https://www.rollcall.com/podcasts/cq-on-congress/coronavirus-special-report-artificial-intelligence-the-pentagon-and-the-pandemic/

