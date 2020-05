Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 20 May 2020 19:14 Hits: 9

President Trump and Republicans are running into trouble in Arizona, where polls show them trailing in both the presidential race and in a key Senate battle that could help determine the balance of power in the upper cham...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/498796-why-trump-gop-are-running-into-trouble-in-arizona