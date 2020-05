Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Wednesday, 20 May 2020 10:00 Hits: 1

Members of a new House GOP task force on China are vowing their investigation will go beyond COVID-19 and include probes into a host of issues creating tensions between Washington and Beijing.The fledgling task force — led by Rep. Michael McCaul (R-...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/498650-house-gop-to-launch-china-probes-beyond-covid-19