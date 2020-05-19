Trump withdraws ATF nominee amid Republican concerns

Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 19 May 2020 21:40 Hits: 1

President Donald Trump abruptly withdrew his nominee to lead the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco Firearms and Explosives on Tuesday afternoon, officially putting an end to the troubled nomination of Chuck Canterbury.

The former president of the Fraternal Order of Police was nominated last year, but the appointment has been stalled because of conservative concerns over his views on gun rights. The Senate Judiciary Committee put his nomination on ice last year after those complaints began to emerge. Trump renominated Canterbury in February.

An administration official said Canterbury would have been unable to get out of the Judiciary Committee, leading to the withdrawal.

The withdrawal of Canterbury is just the most recent setback for the ATF's leadership, which has been plagued by acting directors since the position became Senate-confirmed. Todd Jones was confirmed as ATF director in 2013 after a dramatic push to get him confirmed; he's the only person ever to be confirmed to the position.

Regina Lombardo is the bureau’s acting director.



