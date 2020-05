Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Monday, 18 May 2020 12:30 Hits: 2

The total lockdown may have been justified at the start of this pandemic, but it must now end - smartly, without irrational requirements contrary to medical science, common sense and logic.

Read more https://thehill.com/opinion/healthcare/498180-were-risking-national-suicide-if-we-dont-adjust-our-pandemic-response