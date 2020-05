Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 19 May 2020

Rep. Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) revealed that he and his entire family are taking the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine “prophylactically” to ward off the coronavirus despite limited evidence from the medical community.Marshall, an obstetrician who...

