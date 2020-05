Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 19 May 2020 16:55 Hits: 5

A new study suggests the number of Americans who will die after contracting the novel coronavirus is likely to more than triple by the end of the year, even if current social distancing habits continue for months on end....

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/498533-study-projects-us-covid-19-deaths-to-triple-by-end-of-year