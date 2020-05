Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 19 May 2020 17:35 Hits: 6

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) fired back at President Trump Tuesday after the president referred to Northam as "crazy" and an opponent of Second Amendment rights.Trump, speaking at a White House event Tuesday, fo...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/498540-virginia-governor-fires-back-at-trump-i-suggest-you-stop-taking