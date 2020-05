Articles

Category: U.S. Politics Published on Tuesday, 19 May 2020

Democratic lawmakers told the Supreme Court this week that the House needs secret grand jury materials from former special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation to determine if there is further evidence of impeachable offenses committed by...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/house/498455-house-democrats-ask-for-mueller-materials-in-search-for-evidence-against-trump