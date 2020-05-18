The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Coronavirus Special Report: Del. Stacey Plaskett

In today’s podcast, we delve into food security — and insecurity — with Del. Stacey Plaskett, D-V.I., who sits on the House Agriculture Committee. She talks about what Congress is doing to stave off rising levels of hunger in the U.S. We follow up with a report from CQ Roll Call’s Rachel Oswald on what the world expects from the U.S. during this pandemic — what could be the worst humanitarian disaster in a century.

